South Central Railways issue eviction notices for encroachment on land worth crores

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 9 The South Central Railway on Friday issued eviction notices to occupants who have allegedly encroached upon railway land worth several crores of rupees by constructing houses and commercial establishments in Bidar city in Karnataka.

Officials have initiated action to clear nearly 40 properties that fall under the ownership of the Railway Department. The encroachments are located in Gullar Haveli near the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB), Survey No. 31, as well as in Nandi Colony and Jyoti Colony.

According to railway authorities, houses and shops have been illegally constructed on railway land, leading to large-scale encroachment over the years. The issue has now reached a critical stage, prompting the South Central Railway Division, Secunderabad, to step in and take firm action.

Railway officials have served notices directing the encroachers to vacate the land immediately. As part of the process, notices have been pasted on the walls of houses and shops, serving as a final warning before eviction proceedings begin.

Officials stated that eviction will be carried out in accordance with legal procedures if the occupants fail to comply with the notices. Further action is expected once the stipulated notice period expires.

The Railway Department has reiterated its commitment to reclaiming encroached land and preventing further illegal occupation of railway property.

The department had given opportunity for the residents through a notice on November 28, 2025 to produce documentary evidence on December 16, 2025. The encroachers have failed to attend personal hearing scheduled on December 16, 2025 before the estate officer and also failed to produce any documentary proof or evidence to establish that encroached land legally belonged to them.

The eviction notice has been issued under Sub-Section (1) of Section 5 of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971 asking the encroachers to vacate within 15 days. Failing which, the encroachers are liable to be evicted from the premises. The railway department has also warned that if needed, the eviction will be done with the use of force.

The move has caused concern among residents and shop owners occupying the disputed land, many of whom claim to have been living or running businesses there for years. However, railway authorities have maintained that the land belongs to the Railway Department and must be cleared to protect public property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor