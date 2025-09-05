South Korean National Dies While Trekking in Ladakh; Indian Army Conducts Night Operation

A South Korean national lost his life after he fell sick due to harsh weather while trekking a mountain in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh. According to the Indian Army, the two South Korean mountaineers were rescued during a night operation after they fell ill during their mountaineering expedition in the Union Territory on Thursday near Kongmarula, an isolated peak in Ladakh.

The Army Aviation helicopters conducted the rescue operation by Fire and Fury Corps executed a challenging casualty evacuation from a trench of a mountain. The both Korean national were transported to Sonam Nurboo Memorial Hospital in Leh for urgent medical treatment. However, one of the climbers died during treatment.

Also Read | Army rescues snake-bite victim amid flood havoc in Amritsar.

The Army's Fire and Fury Corps expressed its condolences. One of the Koreans nationals identified as Hyun Woo Ki,m who was brought down along with his wife from Kongmarula Pass at over 17,000 feet.

"On 04 Sep 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh," said Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Indian Army Humanitarian Assistance: Ladakh



On 04 Sep 2025, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh.



Army Aviation helicopters of Fire & Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from… pic.twitter.com/10tJSvsia7 — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) September 5, 2025

"Army Aviation helicopters of Fire & Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17000 feet, to ensure timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh for further treatment. Fire and Fury Corps expresses heartfelt condolences to the family of one of the mountaineers who unfortunately lost his life," said the Army further.