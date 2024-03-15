SP announces six more candidates in UP, gives one seat to Trinamool

Lucknow, March 15 The Samajwadi Party on Friday announced six more candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The SP has named Yashvir Singh as its candidate in Bijnor, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut, Brijendra Singh from Aligarh, Daroga Saroj from Lalganj, and Jasvir Valmiki from Hathras.

The party has also given one seat - Bhadohi - to the Trinamool Congress from its share. The likely contestant will be either Rajesh Pati Tripathi or his son Lalitesh Pati Tripathi. From the family of veteran Congress leader Kamlapati Tripathi, they had quit the Congress in 2021 and joined the Trinamool.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor