SP candidate’s nomination rejected from Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), April 26 The nomination of Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Rajesh Kashyap from Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha seat was rejected by the Returning Officer on Friday, citing ‘technical grounds.’

The SP has now issued the election symbol to Jyotsna Gond who had filed her nomination papers two days ago.

The SP had initially nominated two candidates on the seat for unexplained reasons.

Jyotsna Gond is a resident of Hardoi and is the niece of SP leader and OBC Morcha head, Rajpal Kashyap.

Voting in Shahjahanpur will be held in the fourth phase on May 13 and the result will be declared on June 4.

