SP-Cong agree to call truce in INDIA interest

Lucknow, Oct 29 The leadership of the Congress and the Samajwadi party have finally decided that the misunderstanding at the state level should not reflect on the national agenda of the two parties that are standing united under the banner of INDIA bloc.

The two parties, according to sources, have decided to call for truce and have asked their party cadres not to issue statements against each other.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, sources said, is in touch with the central leadership of the Congress in this regard. Since the last day of filing nomination in Madhya Pradesh is October 30, it is highly unlikely that the SP leadership would take any step showing signs of thaw now, but it certainly is on cards, sources said.

Differences between the SP and the Congress came to fore after the SP chief alleged that the Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders ditched his party leaders even after a promise was made by them that they would leave six seats for the SP candidates.

Following this allegation, there was a war of words between the SP leaders and state leaders of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, including Kamal Nath and Ajay Rai, respectively. As the bitterness escalated, the SP chief began downplaying the differences saying that he had received a message from the Congress top leadership.

According to sources, both Akhilesh and the central leadership of Congress are of the view that differences with the state leadership should not be carried forward at the Central level. There is a consensus on both sides to bury the hatchet and move forward, sources said.

The next step forward in this regard would be taken after some time since both the SP and the Congress do not want to be seen as the ones who made a dent in the bid to form INDIA bloc nationally.

Observers believe that since the INDIA bloc is still at a fledgling stage, no party would like to be seen as a hurdle in its formation as every opposition party is united in a common goal of defeating the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

