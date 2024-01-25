SP-Cong talks on seat-sharing in UP on ‘smooth track’

Lucknow, Jan 25 Even as crisis grips INDIA bloc in West Bengal and Punjab, there is some respite for the beleaguered opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

The seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seems to be on track.

The SP leaders hope that things will fall in place in the state soon and the seat-sharing will reach its conclusion soon.

“We hope of finalising the seat adjustment in a week or so. We do not have any problem and the BJP will be wiped out in Uttar Pradesh,” said SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader, however, hinted that the Congress wanted the seat sharing on the basis of the outcome of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Congress initially gave a list of 40-45 seats and this was not acceptable. The SP leader said the political scenario has changed in the state after 2014. He said the SP was the only political force giving a fight to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

He added, the Congress may contest 10 to 12 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, said that they would gladly accept whatever the party high command decided.

While SP is hopeful of smooth-sailing regarding seat-sharing in UP, all is not hunky dory in the INDIA alliance.

On Wednesday, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee announced that her party will contest the Lok Sabha elections in all constituencies as there was a major setback in the seat-sharing talks with the INDIA bloc ally Congress in her state.

