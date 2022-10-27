SP leader Azam Khan gets three years in jail for hate speech

Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was on Thursday sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of ₹2,000 in a 2019 hate speech case against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Khan was convicted by an MP-MLA court in Rampur court in the case.

According to an ANI report, a case was registered against Khan in Rampur in April 2019 for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the then district magistrate of Rampur, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh. Khan had been behind the bars over the past several months in multiple cases filed against him.