SP leader calls for a separate route for Kanwariyas, criticises loud music

New Delhi, July 3 Former Samajwadi Party MP S.T. Hasan has suggested the creation of a dedicated 'Kanwar Path' - a separate road exclusively for Kanwariyas - to mitigate disruptions caused during the annual Kanwar Yatra.

Hasan said such a road should stretch from Haridwar to Moradabad and further to Bareilly, ensuring smooth passage for devotees while sparing local residents the accompanying inconveniences.

"The Kanwar Yatra is a religious pilgrimage, that is a fact. But when DJs blare music during the Yatra, the windows of nearby houses rattle. Heart patients cover their ears, and vehicles passing alongside vibrate from the sound," Hasan told IANS, voicing concern over the rising decibel levels during the pilgrimage.

He referred to the Supreme Court's guidelines on permissible sound levels, stating, “The Uttar Pradesh government has said that DJs must follow the 60-decibel limit as per Supreme Court directions. If they stick to that, it’s fine. But we also need a permanent solution for the growing number of Kanwariyas and the stress it puts on public roads.”

Hasan said the proposed “Kanwar Path” would not only respect the religious sentiments of devotees but also reduce conflicts between pilgrims and commuters.

His statements come in the backdrop of the diktats announced by the three BJP-ruled states-Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi- to temporarily close meat shops and display the name and licence of food carts.

The opposition has accused the BJP-led states of religious appeasement and questioned the constitutional validity of such directives.

Apart from his remarks on the Yatra, the former MP reiterated the Samajwadi Party’s continued support for senior leader Azam Khan.

“The Samajwadi Party is fighting every battle of Azam Khan and stands with him,” Hasan said, in a show of solidarity with the embattled Rampur leader who faces multiple legal challenges.

Notably, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday inaugurated his new residence and office in Azamgarh, UP.

