SP leader's brother shot dead by 'visitors'

Baghpat, Feb 29 Mohammad Yusuf, brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) youth wing leader, Mohd. Kala, was shot dead in his office at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, police said.

The assailants had come to visit Yusuf, who is a property dealer, and were having tea when they suddenly opened fire at him. They shot him in the head and chest.

Kala said, "We had been alerted about the attack by a local over the phone but it happened before we could take any action."

He added that about two years ago, Yusuf was attacked near a brick kiln on Saroorpur Road.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants but no arrests have yet been made.

Kala said that the assailants arrived on motorcycles, possibly engaging in a conversation while seated in the office premises before carrying out the attack.

Baghpat Assistant Superintendent of Police, Narendra Pratap Singh, said, "We were informed that two unidentified youth had committed the murder and fled the scene. During questioning, the victim's relatives provided information about certain disputes. We are carrying out the investigation from all possible angles."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor