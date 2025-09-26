SP questions BJP’s 'objection' to ‘I Love Muhammad’; saint, cleric say slogans for political gain wrong

Lucknow, Sep 26 Following the police lathi charge on Muslim protesters in Bareilly after Friday prayers amid the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ campaign, the Samajwadi Party on Friday questioned why the BJP finds the slogan problematic. Meanwhile, both a Mahant (Hindu religious leader) and a Maulana said that if such slogans are being raised for political gain, then it is wrong.

Speaking to IANS, Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra condemned the police action and said, “Police brutally lathi-charged the crowd, injuring hundreds. BJP is spreading hatred across the state. If some people say, ‘I love Muhammad,’ what’s the issue? There should be no objection to anyone saying ‘I Love Muhammad,’ ‘I Love Krishna,’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ I also say ‘I Love Muhammad,' why does the BJP have a problem with that? We want all religions to be respected.”

Reacting to the unrest, Hindu religious leader Raju Das said, “In Bareilly, crowds pelted stones at the police, who had to respond with a lathi charge. If you believe in Muhammad, then keep your faith. But coming out after Namaz and engaging in violence, that’s unacceptable. The UP Police will respond firmly. You should love your country and the place you live. Does Islam teach you this kind of behaviour?”

Maulana Chaudhry Ifrahim Hussain offered a nuanced view.

“There is nothing wrong in saying ‘Nara-e-Takbeer.’ But if such slogans are used for political purposes, that is wrong. If someone says ‘I Love Muhammad’ but their actions don’t reflect that love, it becomes political propaganda. It’s just a way to gain credit. Creating tension for political gain is not right. I am not saying people should promote ‘I Love Muhammad,’ but coming onto the streets and shouting slogans for political benefit is not good," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered, and legal proceedings are underway following the riot that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly city, when a procession carrying "I love Muhammad" posters and placards did not obey police orders to disperse, DIG Bareilly, Ajay Sahni said.

After Friday prayers, a large number of people took to the streets, carrying placards and posters reading "I Love Muhammad" and chanting slogans as they marched towards Islamia Ground and Khalil School Chowk. Police used force when people shouting "Nara-e-Taqbeer" did not disperse despite orders.

As the crowd reached these areas, the situation escalated. Police attempted to stop them, but the crowd became unruly. Meanwhile, someone began pelting stones at the police.

This further worsened the situation. Police responded with the baton charge. This sudden action created a stampede-like situation, and chaos spread throughout the area.

During the protest, rioters vandalised at least two motorcycles and targeted a shop. To control the situation and quell the unrest, the police undertook a baton charge. Following the charge, the crowd dispersed.

Slippers, shoes, and stones were scattered within a 200-metre radius of Khalil Tiraha.

Upon receiving information about the deteriorating situation, DIG Sahni, the Superintendent of Police, City, and other senior police and administrative officials immediately arrived at the scene. A flag march was conducted in the area to restore peace and prevent any further incidents. Currently, a heavy police force is deployed in the area, and the situation is reported to be under control.

Speaking to reporters, DIG Sahni said: "A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are being ensured."

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had announced on September 26 that a crowd would gather at Islamia Ground after Friday prayers and march on foot to the Collectorate. Following the Maulana's announcement, members of the Muslim community gathered across the city after Friday prayers.

In anticipation of protests, a large police force was deployed across the city. The police administration assigned 4,700 police and PAC personnel, led by five Additional Superintendents and 13 Circle Officers (COs), to ensure security. CCTV and drone cameras were also installed.

