SP to link its PDA plank with tree plantation on Akhilesh Yadav's birthday

Lucknow, June 30 The Samajwadi Party (SP) will launch a statewide weeklong plantation drive from July 1 to mark the birthday celebrations of party President Akhilesh Yadav, a party spokesperson said.

Akhilesh's birthday falls on July 1.

This green birthday celebration dubbed as the 'PDA ped' drive will also showcase the party's commitment towards PDA -- Pichhde (Backward Classes) Dalits, Aplsankhyak (minorities) -- that has worked wonders for it in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Nearly all political analysts have unequivocally stressed that it was SP's PDA plank that worked for the party in terms of a strategy and will help the leadership set sail for a long political voyage if handled with caution and care.

Party leaders and workers have been advised to plant saplings of Bargad (Banyan), Neem and Peepal trees.

"These three species not only contribute towards environmental well-being but also signify social justice, amity and equality -- the focus of the party's commitment towards PDA," said SP Spokesperson Udaiveer Singh.

He added the idea behind the drive was to preserve the environment for a healthy tomorrow.

"The BJP government and the party are known for going to shakhas where people learn how to divide the society. Our endeavour is to plant trees and join all sections of society. We want to do away with the pollution of dividing the society through the green way," Udaiveer said.

The Banyan tree which is also known as 'Vat Vraksh', represents life and fertility in most Hindu cultures and is seen as an abode of Lord Krishna -- the deity of Yaduvanshis. It also has its significance in Jainism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

The Neem tree, apart from its unmatched medicinal qualities, too, has a special place in Hindu mythology. It is seen as an embodiment of Goddess Durga, who is revered as a symbol of divine energy and protection.

The Peepal tree has a special significance for Dalits, who follow Lord Buddha. Gautam Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment under a Peepal tree.

