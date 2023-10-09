SP to observe Mulayam Singh Yadav’s first death anniversary on Tuesday

Lucknow, Oct 9 The Samajwadi Party (SP) will observe its founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav’s first death anniversary statewide on Tuesday.

However, the main event will be held at his ‘Samadhi’ in his ancestral village Saifai in Etawah district where entire Yadav family and several party leaders will gather.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who served three terms as Uttar Pradesh chief minister and also as country’s defence minister, had passed away after prolonged illness on October 10 last year at the age of 82.

Yadav had founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and was its national president till January 2017.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and most of the family members will assemble at Mulayam’s ‘Samadhi’ in Saifai on Tuesday to pay tribute to their leader.

"The party will observe the day statewide and at the party offices in other states and Delhi. The Samajwadi Party national president, other leaders and many workers will gather in Saifai. There will be an event at the Samajwadi Party state headquarters in Lucknow also," said party’s national secretary and spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

"At the events at the party offices, there will be tribute-paying ceremonies and discussions on Netaji’s political ideals, principles, and legacy," Rajendra Chaudhary added.

The party has made elaborate arrangements at Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘Samadhi’ in Saifai.

