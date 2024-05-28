SP workers booked for creating ruckus in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur, May 28 An FIR has been registered against two named and 50 unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district for allegedly creating a ruckus when a vehicle loaded with reserve EVMs reached the counting venue

The district administration said the vehicle had reached the counting venue by mistake.

The incident took place on Saturday when SP workers created a ruckus after stopping the EVM-laden DCM which had reached the counting venue.

According to the police, action has now been taken for obstructing the government work.

The vehicle with reserve EVMs reached the counting venue of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University after the completion of the Jaunpur and Machhilishahr Lok Sabha voting on Saturday evening. After this, SP workers stopped the DCM and started creating a ruckus.

The district magistrate had given a statement that those EVMs were to be taken to the Collectorate in a private vehicle but due to negligence in the duty of the concerned officer, the EVM had reached the counting venue of Purvanchal University instead of the Collectorate.

The SP workers alleged that this was done to tamper with EVMs.

SP candidate Babu Singh Kushwaha had explained to his workers and urged them not to create a ruckus.

According to Parmanand Kushwaha, Circle officer (CO) Sadar, since Section 144 was imposed in the district, a case was registered against councillor Jagdish Maurya a.k.a. Gappu and Ramesh Maurya and 50 unknown people in Saraikhwaja for disrupting peace and government work.

SP candidate Babu Singh Kushwaha said that the police have filed a fake case against the workers under the pressure of the government. “We demand that the case be withdrawn or else we shall go to the Election Commission,” he said.

