Space Centre in Jammu to be named after former ISRO Chairman Satish Dhawan

Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that the Space Centre in Jammu will be named after former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman Satish Dhawan.

The Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi unlocked the Space sector and the scope for private players was created and with this, the government have established space-tech centres in other parts of the country.

"Vice-Chancellor has approved to keep the name of the space centre in Jammu on Satish Dhawan. Not many people know that Satish Dhawan was a resident of Jammu and Kashmir and was a real Dogra pride," he said while addressing media persons in Jammu.

He further said that this will be the second of its kind teaching institute in Jammu after Thiruvananthapuram and the first course will start from this year in B.Tech in Aviation and Aeronautics.

"At first 60 students will be taken and the selection process will be through IIT-JEE," he added.

Further talking about the recent assembly elections, the Union Minister said that BJP is a 24x7 party and all the party workers live in working mode.

"BJP is a 24x7 party, we live in working mode. Under the leadership of PM, BJP gave birth to a new political culture. As a result, other parties have been forced to think that if we have to determine our political role, then we have to follow the political culture of BJP. For 50-60 years, the Congress party has created a trend in this country that whenever the election comes, the election should be won by taking the name of religion and caste," he said.

He further said that the vote that AAP has secured in Punjab is not 'Pro-AAP' it's an anti-establishment and incidentally BJP was not part of the establishment in Punjab.

"We were actually living up to the commitment of the Alliance Dharma that is NDA Dharma because Akalis our oldest partners. There were suggestions we should part ways but we never did. This time also Akali's who walked out, we didn't walk out and we have to start fresh and time was very limited. But BJP is going to be the only single viable option in Punjab and for the people of Punjab," he added.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa in the results of assembly polls declared on Thursday. AAP registered a landslide victory in Punjab.

( With inputs from ANI )

