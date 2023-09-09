Spanish VP Calvino calls for 'multilateralism and confidence in our joint ability to work together to face global challenges'

New Delhi, Sep 9 Spain’s Vice President Nadia Calvino on Saturday said that there has been a strong call for the reinforcement of multilateralism and confidence in "our joint ability to cooperate and to work together to face global challenges such as climate change."

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, Calvino said: "We have been participating in this G20 Summit which closes the Indian presidency. And I would say that in this procession there has been a strong call for the reinforcement of multilateralism and confidence in our joint ability to cooperate and to work together to face global challenges such as climate change."

She said that the discussion this morning has been focussed on this and the welcome of the European Union joining the G20.

"There was a joint agreement to fulfill the commitments made in Paris and in the different international Summits. There was a joint commitment to contribute to the upcoming CoP28 meeting. And to deliver on our environmental and financial commitments in order to ensure that we effectively meet targets that I hope will be set in the comminique tomorrow to travel the deployment of renewable throughout the world and to reach in 2025 the peak of CO2 emission and persueud us to path towards decarbinaisation of our economies," she added.

Earlier in the day, Prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders representing the G20 nations, and gave a call for turning the environment of "global trust deficit" into a relationship of trust in the post-pandemic era.

In his opening remarks at the commencement of the G20 leaders summit, Modi also welcomed the African Union, a continental body of 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20 grouping, amid thunderous applause.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor