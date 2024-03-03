Spanish Woman Touring India, Brutally Gangraped in Jharkhand

A Spanish woman was gangraped in Dumka, Jharkhand late Friday night according to the information received by police. The incident took place at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when a tourist couple from Spain was spending the night at a makeshift tent. Seven to eight individuals are suspected to be involved, with three of them already in police custody. The search for the remaining four is ongoing.

The duo arrived in Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles and were on their way to Bihar and then Nepal. Dumka Superintendent of Police, Pitambar Singh Khairwar, informed media that the woman and her husband, both bikers, were travelling through Jharkhand towards Nepal, having started their journey in West Bengal. "An investigation is underway, and forensic teams have visited the spot. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining accused. "An SIT (special investigation team) has been formed and all necessary legal action will be taken," a senior official told PTI.

They had stopped to rest for the night in Kunji village, Dumka, en route to Bhagalpur, Bihar. The couple was found in a distressed state by a night patrolling police unit. A medical examination of the woman has been performed and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the incident. Following the harrowing incident, the survivor has been hospitalized, undergoing necessary medical care. Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar revealed that a patrolling team from Hansdiha police encountered two individuals on the roadside around 11 pm on Friday. "The patrolling team sensed that something had happened to them. Since they were speaking in Spanish, the police could not understand what they were saying. However, the policemen brought them to a local hospital assuming they needed some treatment," he said.

The Spanish couple told doctors about the incident of sexual assault, he said. "We were informed about the incident around 1.30 am on Saturday. The investigation started as soon as we received the information. We spoke to the victim. Thereafter, we detained some people and during interrogation, they admitted their involvement. The accused also took some other names. We have formed a team and raids are being conducted to nab the other accused. We are also taking the help of a forensic team and the CID in this regard," he said. Simultaneously, an anonymous official disclosed to PTI that seven to eight local youths were reportedly involved in the heinous incident. A concerted and extensive manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Forensic experts have also been enlisted to aid in the investigation. The couple, who arrived in India on a tourist visa, were embarking on an extended trip across Asia. Their itinerary included Pakistan and Bangladesh prior to their arrival in Dumka, and their next planned destination was Nepal. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at the Saraiyahat Community Health Centre (CHC). The Superintendent of Police visited the crime scene on Friday night and has been stationed there since. The investigation is ongoing, with interrogations of the arrested suspects underway. Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister, Babulal Marandi, called for stringent action against the police, alleging negligence. "When such incidents take place with foreigners, who would like to come to Jharkhand? The law and order machinery has collapsed here. Strict action should be taken against the police," he stated. The issue was raised in the Jharkhand Assembly during its concluding day of the budget session on Saturday. BJP legislator Amit Mandal raised the issue in the Assembly, demanding the immediate suspension of Dumka SP and the formation of a probe committee. "The incident has brought embarrassment and shame not only to Jharkhand but also to the entire country... the culprits are being provided political patronage," he alleged. The incident drew condemnation from state minister Mithilesh Thakur, who expressed the government's determination to ensure that those involved in the crime would face stringent action. Congress MLA Amba Prasad echoed the sentiment, describing the situation as unfortunate and embarrassing. He assured that the government would take strict measures against the perpetrators. The alleged crime coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand, during which he expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation and extortion in the state. In a rally, the Prime Minister criticized the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for alleged corruption and appeasement policies leading to infiltration.