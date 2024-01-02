Spat in Trinamool over 'old guard' and 'new faces' continues

Kolkata, Jan 2 Infighting in Trinamool Congress over the "old guard" and "new faces", that broke out on the New Year's Day on Monday which coincided with the 26th Foundation Day of the party, seems to be continuing.

First on Tuesday, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim, perceived to be an important leader of the "old guard" in the party, said that a wrong perception is going on that the leadership authority is being passed down elsewhere.

"Nothing of that sort is happening. Mamata Banerjee has the ultimate say in the party," said Hakim, who also said that as long as physically active, the "old guard" will continue to lead the party.

Supporting Hakim, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation Gautam Deb said that Banerjee, who has no alternative in Indian politics, is above all in the party.

However, the statements by the two veteran leaders, especially as regards to continuation of the "old guard" in leadership position, drew a subtle jibe from party legislator from Ashoknagar, Narayan Goswami, who is a prominent face in the party’s "new faces" wing.

Accepting that Mamata Banerjee is the supreme leader, Goswami said that it is necessary to run a political party as the changed requirements change with time and technology upgradation.

"There are many whose software is not updated. Some are still using archaic software. How can one operate WhatsApp through that old software? The veterans will surely continue to remain in the party and guide the young leaders on to move ahead. However, it has to be realized that the performance which can be expected from a young blood cannot be expected from one who is in his or her 80s," Goswami said.

The opposition parties have already stated that this growing infighting that has started on the first day of the New Year will accelerate further in the coming days and will ultimately result in total wiping out of Trinamool.

