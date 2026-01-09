Speaker suspends 4 ‘unruly’ AAP MLAs for rest of Delhi Assembly session

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday suspended four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators from the House for the rest of the session due to their alleged repeated attempts to disrupt proceedings of the ongoing Winter Session.

In a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the Speaker said that due to the “continuous disruption of the proceedings of the House and violation of its decorum, Members of the Opposition Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar are suspended from the House for the rest of the session.”

The decision of Speaker Gupta was exercised strictly to preserve the authority, order, and dignity of the House and in full conformity with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, said the statement.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the First batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the Financial Year 2025-26 and introduced the Delhi Appropriation (No. 1) Bill 2026.

Water Minister Parvesh Singh, while making a statement regarding supply of drinking water, claimed that due to poor maintenance and delay in implementing projects by the previous AAP government, the 16,000-km-long water supply network is in poor condition.

“Out of these, a 5,200-km pipeline is over 30 years old. An over 2,000 km-long pipeline is 20-30 years old. There is loss of over 45 per cent of total water supplied and threat of water contamination,” he said.

Due to cancellation of 2011 tenders related to Chandrawal and Wazirabad command areas projects and objections raised by funding agencies, crucial development works have got delayed, he said.

The Yamuna was also polluted due to flow of waste from colonies without sewer network, he said, adding that delay in cleaning of trunk sewers has added to legacy issues for the current government.

He said the Rekha Gupta government has approved 94 projects of over Rs 1 crore each in its 11-month tenure and approved projects worth over Rs 7,212 crore during this period.

Singh said the Rekha Gupta government has now restarted the Rs 2,406 crore Chandrawal command area project which will involve re-laying of a 1,044-km-long new water supply pipeline and construction of 21 underground reservoirs (UGRs).

He said the delay in the project due to the previous government’s laxity has led to a cost escalation of Rs 399 crore.

“The project will benefit residents in nine Assembly constituencies including Patel Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Sadar Bazar, Model Town, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Nagar and R.K. Puram,” he said.

