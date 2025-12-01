Speaking about issues or raising them in Parliament is not drama: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 1 As the Winter Session of Parliament witnessed heated exchanges over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that raising public concerns in Parliament cannot be termed as “drama”.

Responding to remarks made during the session, she said urgent matters such as pollution and the SIR exercise are crucial for democracy and must be discussed openly in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Urgent issues like pollution, the SIR process, and other matters are extremely important for democracy. Whether it is the election situation or the SIR, these are major issues. What is Parliament for if not to discuss them? Let the government allow a discussion. Speaking about issues or raising questions is not drama.”

Taking a sharp dig at the government, she added, “Drama is not allowing a discussion. Drama is avoiding democratic debate on issues that matter to the public. We spoke about pollution -- why should that not be raised? Today I requested time during Zero Hour. Why are we not being allowed to discuss it?”

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of the Lok Sabha plunged into disorder again as opposition MPs continued protests over alleged “vote chori” in recent elections and the ongoing SIR process in 12 states and union territories. Their protest led to the second adjournment of the day, this time until 2 p.m.

The House had reconvened at noon after a brief and stormy sitting from 11 a.m. Within minutes, opposition MPs rushed into the Well, raising thunderous slogans of 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor!' and waving placards demanding an immediate discussion on what they called a “conspiracy to delete genuine voters” through the SIR exercise.

Deputy Speaker Sandhya Rai, presiding over the proceedings, repeatedly urged the members to return to their seats. She assured the House that none of the more than 20 adjournment motion notices submitted by the opposition had been rejected by the Speaker and that the issues could be taken up if the House was allowed to function.

Her appeals, however, went unheeded amid the unrelenting din. Before the protests drowned out all business, the Lok Sabha managed to complete some routine but significant work. Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Pankaj Chaudhary and Kirti Vardhan Singh laid papers on behalf of their respective ministries.

