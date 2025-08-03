Speaking Pakistan's language: BJP slams Mani Shankar Aiyar over remarks on diplomatic efforts

New Delhi, Aug 3 Senior BJP leaders have strongly condemned Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar for his recent remarks questioning the success of India’s diplomatic efforts to expose Pakistan’s role in terrorism. Aiyar’s comments have drawn heavy criticism, with the BJP accusing him of “speaking Pakistan’s language” and undermining the country’s fight against terror.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh led the attack, stating, “Congress leaders from Mani Shankar Aiyar to P. Chidambaram have often echoed the language of Pakistan’s media and military. Sometimes they demand explanations from our own Armed Forces, sometimes they seek NOCs, and at other times, they lay out red carpets for Pakistan. Unfortunately, whether it's Congress or the INDI Alliance, they seem visibly pained by the destruction of terror camps and the setbacks suffered by the Pakistani Army. One must ask: what exactly is the relationship between Congress and Pakistan?”

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also criticised Aiyar's remarks, saying the condition of opposition leaders in our country is worsening.

“It is unfortunate that Mani Shankar Aiyar is speaking the language of Pakistan. What has happened to our opposition leaders?” said Khandelwal.

The controversy stems from an interview Aiyar gave to IANS earlier on Saturday, in which he criticised the government’s diplomatic outreach initiative post ‘Operation Sindoor’. The outreach involved sending Indian leaders, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, to various countries to highlight Pakistan’s hand in cross-border terrorism.

"Shashi Tharoor and his friends can roam around as much as they want, but apart from Israel, no one else has said that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam terror attack. Everyone is condemning the terrorism, but no one is willing to blame Pakistan," Aiyar had said.

Aiyar also accused the government of lacking the courage to call out misinformation from global powers.

"Trump has claimed several times that the US brokered the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, but our government is not ready to say that he is lying. The government does not dare to speak the truth," he remarked.

