Special Branch Sub-Inspector shot in Jharkhand; police hunt for killers

New Delhi, Aug 3 The lifeless body of a Sub-Inspector with bullet wounds was found on Saturday morning in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The body of Sub-Inspector Anupam Kachhap was found near the Ring Road in Kanke area of the city.

He was posted in the Special Branch of the Jharkhand police.

The body was spotted by the roadside by residents out for a morning walk, who immediately informed the police.

According to reports, Anupam Kachhap went to a dhaba on Kanke Ring Road with some friends on Friday night.

After dinner, his friends returned home in their car, while Anupam Kachhap left on his motorbike.

It was during the ride back home that he was shot twice by unidentified assailants.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the IG and DIG of the Special Branch, the DIG and SSP of Ranchi Police, and several other officials reached RIMS, where his body was brought for post-mortem.

The police have launched a search operation in the area to identify and arrest the criminals. No clear motive for the murder has been found as yet.

Anupam Kachhap, a resident of Khunti District in Jharkhand had completed his B.Tech from BIT Sindri in 2014 and joined the police service thereafter.

He was a 2018 batch Sub-Inspector in Jharkhand and was known as a dynamic officer.

Recently a lawyer was stabbed to death in the Sukhdev Nagar area of Ranchi and a Congress leader was shot in the Kanke area on Thursday.

The frequent killings in Ranchi have created an atmosphere of fear in the area.

Lawyers across the district are protesting against the murder of the advocate.

Given the rising incidents of crime, DGP Anurag Gupta is scheduled to hold a meeting with all senior officials of the district at the SSP office later on Saturday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor