Special Cell gets 5-day remand of Lawrence Bishnoi in Moosewala case

New Delhi, May 31 In the latest development in connection with the gunning down of singer cum Congress leader Sidhu Singh Moosewala, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police has brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on five days remand to grill him in the case.

The Special Cell has already questioned Kala Jathedi, Shahrukh and Kala Rana for their alleged role in the killing.

There are possibilities that the Punjab Police might seek their production warrant.

The Special Cell will share all the information with the Punjab Police who are in touch with them.

Earlier in the day Bishnoi had alleged that the Punjab police can do mishappening with him under political pressure.

His plea has been accepted by the Delhi High Court which will hear arguments in the matter.

Moosewala's autopsy revealed that he had 24 bullet injuries whereas 30 rounds were fired.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday.

He was at the wheel of a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12 in number, fired more than 20 rounds at point blank range at the singer and his two friends, who received serious injuries.

It is learnt that the Russian AN-97 and AK-47 assault rifles were used in the murder as their shells were recovered from the crime scene.

Goldy Brar, a Canada based gangster and Lawrence Bishnoi have taken the responsibility for the murder.

The killing has sparked a huge political controversy and the Punjab Government is at the receiving end.

