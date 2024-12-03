Special day in our efforts to ensure speedy justice for every Indian: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that this was a special day in the country's efforts to ensure speedy justice for every Indian and also break free from colonial mindsets.

PM Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah will witness the practical application of three laws, demonstrating how they are already reshaping the criminal justice landscape on Tuesday in Chandigarh.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi posted on X, "A special day in our efforts to ensure speedy justice for every Indian and, at the same time, break free from colonial mindsets. At 12 noon today, will join the programme in Chandigarh to mark the successful implementation of the three new criminal laws, namely the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam."

He further said, "It’s a matter of immense joy that these laws are coming into being at a time when we mark 75 years of our Constitution being adopted by the Constituent Assembly."

In Chandigarh, a live demonstration will showcase how newly introduced digital platforms like e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summons have streamlined law enforcement, judicial procedures and evidence management by simulating a crime scene investigation.

These applications have been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the guidance of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the successful implementation of three transformative new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) at a programme, “Secure Society, Developed India -- From Punishment to Justice”.

The conceptualisation of the three laws was driven by the vision of the Prime Minister to remove colonial-era laws that had continued to exist post-Independence and to transform the judicial system by shifting focus from punishment to justice.

The new criminal laws implemented nationwide on July 1 aim to make the legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society.

These landmark reforms mark a historic overhaul of the criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime, and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, heavy security build-up has been ensured.

