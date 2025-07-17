Special envoys of South Korean President call on EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 17 External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Thursday met a delegation of Special Envoys of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung which was led by Kim Boo-kyum, former Prime Minister of South Korea.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of economy, technology, defence, and maritime security, along with enhancing people-to-people exchanges. India affirmed to actively engage with the new South Korean administration with an aim to further boost the Special Strategic Partnership between both nations.

"Delighted to meet RoK President Lee Jae Myung’s delegation of Special Envoys to India led by former PM Kim Boo-kyum this morning in Delhi. Discussed economic, technology, defence and maritime cooperation. As well as expanding people-to-people exchanges. India will engage the new administration actively and work towards further enhancing our Special Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

India and South Korea began a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2010, which was elevated to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015 during the State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Seoul.

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday appointed special envoys to India, the European Union (EU), France, and Britain, the Presidential Office said, as part of broader diplomatic outreach efforts.

The move is seen as an effort to strengthen the foundation for summit diplomacy by sending special envoys who can brief on Lee's state affairs policy and deliver friendly messages to widen exchange.

A presidential official said the government plans to appoint special envoys who can appropriately explain the new government's governing philosophy and foreign policy agenda.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held meaningful discussions with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See in New Delhi, focusing on the significance of faith and the role of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflict.

"Pleased to meet Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See. A good conversation about the importance of faith, and the need for dialogue and diplomacy to address conflicts," the EAM said in another post on X.

