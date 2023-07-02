Special inspection campaign under Yogi government to be launched in schools from July 5 to July 31

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 : Yogi Adityanath-led UP administration is all geared up to conduct a special inspection campaign in schools to assess basic amenities from July 5 to July 31, said an official statement.

"The government will conduct a special inspection campaign in all these schools from July 5 to July 31 to ensure that the schools are providing essential facilities such as clean drinking water, mid-day meals, and toilets for the children and implementing academic programmes," said an official statement.

It added that the Yogi-led government will assess the administration of mid-day meal distribution, infrastructure, supportive supervision, academic programme implementation, and other crucial facilities there.

Additionally, the punctuality of teachers and the details related to the number of students and the distribution of textbooks to them will also be examined, said the statement.

The official statement also said that the Director General of School Education issued instructions to all district school inspectors and district basic education officers that the inspection be conducted in a methodical and efficient manner.

Besides, the district school inspectors and district basic education officers have been directed to provide a compulsory report about the progress of the campaign to the State Project Office as well as the Mid-Day Meal Authority office fortnightly, on July 15 and July 31, it added further.

As per the statement, about 1,65,065 schools were inspected by the District Block-level Task Force, District Basic Education Officers, all District Coordinators, ARP and SRG, and DIET Mentors in April 2023.

The statement further added that special attention must be given to certain details during the inspection, such as whether there is access to clean drinking water in schools, whether there are separate and functional restrooms for boys and girls, whether the Kayakalp initiative's 19 parameters are being followed, and whether children receive midday meals in addition to Monday's fruit and Wednesday's milk.

Furthermore, the number of students registered in the MDM (Mid-Day Meal) register, the number of students availing mid-day meals on the inspection day, the number of students availing mid-day meals in the past 3 days, and a number of teachers, Shiksha Mitras and instructors posted in the school shall also be inspected carefully, the statement added.

The statement said that the inspection will also include details of absent teachers, Shiksha Mitras, and instructors, the total number of enrolled students in schools, the number of present students compared to enrollment, the distribution of textbooks for all subjects to all students, and whether the communication is being done by teachers regarding quality feedback and academic support from ARP/SRG or not.

The inspection report should include the evaluator's assessment of when the inspected school can achieve the status of a "Nipun" school, it added.

As per the official statement, a comprehensive inspection of all schools with regard to the above points has been ensured by the issuance of instructions for 100% inspection.

"Directions have been given to ensure a complete inspection of all schools regarding the mentioned points. These include that within 2 days, the District Education Officer and the District Basic Education Officer should prepare a work plan for inspecting 100 per cent of the council schools and madrasas. The allocation of schools should be clearly mentioned in the plan," it said.

The District Education Officer should take on the leadership role and thoroughly review the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in all secondary schools, it further added.

Under the direction of the District Basic Education Officer, an extensive examination of the operation of the mid-day meal programme shall be carried out in the case of aided schools under the jurisdiction of the Basic Education Department, stated the statement.

