Special Intensive Revision in Bihar underway in full swing: Election Commission

New Delhi, July 5 The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is progressing at a robust pace, with extensive participation from electoral officials, political party representatives, and thousands of volunteers working at the grassroots level to ensure no eligible voter is left out.

According to an official statement from the Commission, as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, a total of 1,04,16,545 Enumeration Forms had been received -- 13.19 per cent of the total 7,89,69,844 registered electors in Bihar as of June 24, 2025.

The percentage of Enumeration Forms distributed has reached 93.57 per cent, with 7,38,89,333 forms already handed out.

The ECI highlighted the tireless efforts of 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who are going door-to-door, assisting electors in filling and submitting their Enumeration Forms. In many instances, BLOs are also capturing live photographs of electors using mobile devices, helping them avoid the hassle of visiting photo studios.

To facilitate ease of access, partially filled forms are available for download on the ECI's voter portal https://voters.eci.gov.in and the ECINET App, where electors can also upload the completed forms themselves.

In addition to the existing workforce, 20,603 additional BLOs are being deployed to ensure the timely and smooth completion of the revision process.

The campaign is also being supported by nearly 4 lakh volunteers, including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members, who are assisting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the ailing, and others with mobility challenges.

The process is being closely monitored and facilitated by 239 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 963 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar.

Political parties are also playing a key role in the process, the ECI said, adding a total of 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by various parties are actively supporting the SIR exercise by coordinating with BLOs and helping electors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor