Special NIA Court Convicts Five Terrorists, Including Pune Residents, for Planning Terror Activities for ISIS

Pune: A special NIA court in Delhi has convicted five terrorists who were planning terror activities across the country. Two persons, including a Pune girl, were convicted and sentenced under various sections in the case.

The convicts have been identified as Jahanzeb Sami Wani, his wife Hina Bashir Baig (both residents of Okhla Vihar, Jamianagar), Sadia Anwar Shaikh (resident of Vishrantwadi, Pune), and Nabil S. Khatri of Kondhwa (Pune) and Abdur Basit. A special court in Delhi convicted Jahanzeb Sami under various sections and sentenced him to 20 years in jail, his wife Hina Baig to seven years in jail, Sadia Shaikh to seven years, and Nabil Khatri to eight years of rigorous imprisonment. Abdur Basit was sentenced. However, he has completed his sentence in judicial custody. Basit had helped Sami start the magazine 'Voice of Hind' to spread the terrorist ideology of ISIS. In this case, a chargesheet has been filed against Dr Rahman and he is yet to be convicted and sentenced.

Jahanzeb Wani and his wife Hina were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in March 2020. The two were arrested by the Delhi Police after it was revealed that they were involved in the spread of ISIS's terror ideology and anti-national activities. Investigations had revealed that the accused were planning to carry out bomb blasts in important cities of the country. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) then launched an investigation into the case. According to the investigation, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, and Nabil S. Khatri of Pune were involved in the terrorist activities.

The two were later arrested from Pune by an NIA team. During the investigation, the name of Dr Abdur Rahman from Bengaluru came to light. After completing his medical studies, he came under the influence of ISIS's terrorist ideology. Rahman was found to have gone to Syria in December 2013. On March 20, 2020, the NIA filed a charge sheet in a special court in Delhi against five people in the case. The supplementary chargesheet was then filed on January 12, 2021.