Special NIA court in Kerala convicts ISIS terrorist

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 A special NIA court in Kerala's Ernakulam on Wednesday convicted accused Shaibu Nihar V.K alias Abu Mariyam in a case pertaining to involvement in activities of proscribed terrorist organisation IS.

The court held him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered by Kerala Police against eight accused persons under the UAPA on November 6, 2017 and re-registered by NIA on June 1, 2018.

"Investigations has established that accused Shaibu Nihar raised funds with the intention of furthering the activities of ISIS/Daesh and provided the same to co-accused for their intended travel to Syria. Shaibu Nihar was arrested on April 9, 2019 from Calicut International Airport, Kerala on his arrival from Doha, Qatar," the NIA had said.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19.

