Special Observer reviews voter list revision in Bhagalpur ahead of Bihar elections

Bhagalpur, Aug 30 Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in the state.

In this context, a meeting was held at the Samiksha Bhavan in Bhagalpur under the chairmanship of the ECI's Special Observer for electoral rolls, Bharat Kheda, with district representatives of political parties.

During the meeting, District Election Officer (DEO) and District Magistrate Naval Kishore Choudhary presented the status of the seven Assembly constituencies within Bhagalpur.

He told that previously there were 2,263 polling booths in the district.

Based on the norm of one booth per 1,200 voters, 415 new booths have been added, bringing the total number to 2,678 polling stations.

The district currently has 11,12,155 male voters, 10,46,058 female voters, and 104 third-gender voters, totalling 21,58,317 electors.

The gender ratio stands at 947 and the Elector-Population (EP) ratio is 0.56.

Choudhary said that before the draft publication, the voter count was 24,414,00, which is now revised to 21,55,802 in the draft roll.

This includes 11,10,458 male, 10,45,237 female, and 107 third-gender voters.

A total of 20,544 Form-6 applications, 8,705 Form-7, and 20,172 Form-8 have been received and are being processed.

Special Observer Kheda appreciated the cooperation of political parties and reminded them that only three days remain for filing claims and objections.

He emphasised that no eligible voter should be excluded, and no ineligible voter should remain on the rolls.

He urged people to submit Form-6 by September 1, especially for new and young voters.

As per the schedule, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will verify applications by September 25, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30, 2025.

Kheda said that EROs will conduct field verification and issue orders, which can be appealed to the DEO.

He also directed that daily updates of received forms and objections be uploaded on the ECI website and collected feedback from political representatives.

He added that Form-6 applications can be submitted directly at the ERO office.

The DEO also announced that a special voter registration camp will be held on August 31 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all polling stations in Bhagalpur.

All Booth Level Officers will be present at their respective booths to receive Forms 6, 7, and 8.

He further encouraged those aged 17 years and 3 months or above to fill Form-6.

Applicants must attach educational certificates, proof of parentage from the 2003 voter list, and a declaration of Indian citizenship with their forms.

