Special package soon for disaster-hit families, says Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, July 17 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday said the government would soon announce a special relief package for the disaster-affected families after consulting the Cabinet.

He told the media here after returning from the national capital that the government has limited resources, and it was not possible to compensate for the damages without liberal help from the Union government.

"The state has sought a special relief package from the Union government to support the rehabilitation of the families, who have lost their homes, agricultural land and livelihood," the Chief Minister said.

He said the monsoon rain has just begun, and there is a long remaining span of the season.

"We must remain vigilant throughout its season," the Chief Minister said.

He said discussions were also held with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, who has assured to consider all the demands made by the state sympathetically.

"We do not want any credit and the state government was ready to meet with anyone under his leadership for the welfare of disaster-hit people," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sukhu said that during his New Delhi visit, he took up several key issues with the Union Ministers, including a request to allow the allotment of five bighas of land under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) to rehabilitate the affected families suitably.

He said he has also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit disaster-hit areas to assess the situation.

He shared that the Union Home Minister has assured him to visit the affected areas shortly.

In a response to a media query, the Chief Minister said the government is of the view that axing fruit-laden apple trees is inappropriate, and the High Court shall give ample time to the state government for auctioning the apple produce.

He said he would call a meeting with the Horticulture Minister and other senior officers in this regard to explore the legal aspects of this issue.

CM Sukhu said he has also met Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and demanded to expedite the critical infrastructure projects, including Bhubhu Jot tunnel construction, to benefit the people.

"I also discussed the issue of the collapsed building at Dhalli with Nitin Gadkari, and he has promised to compensate the affected family suitably," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sukhu said he has also asked to extend the Dhalli-Sainj four-lane up to Rampur.

The Chief Minister said he has also met the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya and urged him to support the state in its recommendations, keeping in view the conditions of the state.

