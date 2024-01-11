Special perfumes from Kannauj for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Kannauj (UP), Jan 11 Perfumers of Kannauj have prepared some special perfumes for Ram Lalla which will be sent to Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

These special types of perfumes and fragrant water will be presented to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said the Kannauj Attars and Perfumes Association president Pawan Trivedi.

“Perfumers have together prepared some special fragrances for Ram Lalla. After collecting different types of perfumes and fragrant water on a chariot, it will be taken on a tour of the city. After that the perfumes will be sent to Ayodhya later today,” Trivedi said.

Rose water made from roses has been prepared which will be used to bathe Ram Lalla. After that, the famous perfumes of Kannauj such as 'Atar Mitti', 'Attar Motiya', 'Rooh Gulab', sandalwood oil and henna will be used for creating a fragrant atmosphere around the deity, Trivedi added.

The perfumers of Kannauj have also prepared 'Attar Shamama' for Ram Lalla which helps in protecting from cold. A mixture of herbs has also been used to manufacture this special perfume, Trivedi said.

