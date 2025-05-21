Special prayers, local joy as PM Modi set to visit Karni Mata temple

Bikaner, May 21 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to virtually inaugurate 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on May 22, excitement is equally palpable in Rajasthan's Bikaner, where he is scheduled to visit the historic Karni Mata Temple the same day.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to the temple since the launch of Operation Sindoor, a significant moment that underlines his strong connection to Rajasthan’s cultural and spiritual heritage. His visit is being seen not just as a gesture of reverence but also as part of a broader outreach that blends development in a modernised style with tradition.

Locals are elated at the Prime Minister’s planned visit. "It is a matter of honour that PM Modi is coming here. This visit will be a big gift for Bikaner," said Jagdish Singh, a resident of the city, speaking with visible pride.

The sentiment was echoed by Gajender Singh, a temple priest, who said: "The Prime Minister’s special attention to Rajasthan is evident, and we are hopeful of more development in the region." He added that the people of Bikaner see this visit as a blessing and a recognition of the region’s spiritual significance.

Sens Karan, another priest at the Karni Mata temple, shared details of the temple preparations, noting that special rituals and prayers have been planned in honour of the Prime Minister’s arrival. Security has been heightened, and local authorities are working closely with temple officials to ensure a smooth and respectful experience.

The Karni Mata Temple, revered for its rich spiritual legacy, is expected to be a key highlight of the Prime Minister's day. As he balances infrastructure development with cultural reverence, May 22 is shaping up to be a symbolic day, celebrating progress, tradition, and national pride.

