Special safety plan for visitors to Ayodhya

Lucknow, Aug 21 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed the need for proper training of security personnel deployed in the temple town of Ayodhya.

According to a state government spokesman, the Chief Minister said that the safety of temple, devotees and tourists is the topmost priority.

For this, he instructed officers to take all the necessary steps and prepare a fool-proof system.

“Every believer is eager to visit Ayodhya. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the religious city is being developed in accordance with the glory of ‘treta yug’. Along with preserving the ancient culture and civilization in Ayodhya, the government is committed to providing state-of-the-art urban facilities for the visitors,” he said.

The spokesman further said that the entire temple town should be decorated in a grand manner for the inauguration of the temple.

“Mutts and temples should be painted. Facade lighting should be done on a similar theme in the entire city. The roads, city streets and by lanes should be improved. There should be no waterlogging anywhere in the city and the drains should be covered."

He said that the number of devotees/tourists in Ayodhya these days is 100 times more than its original residents.

“Therefore, the urban development department will have to make special arrangements for cleanliness. Additional sanitation workers should be deployed in Ayodhya,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the multipurpose parking lots and shops should be completed as soon as possible, while arrangements should be made for drinking water, toilets and changing rooms.

For the pleasant stay of the devotees/tourists coming from the country and world, he gave instructions to deploy tourist police and traffic police in Ayodhya after conducting their behavioural counselling.

