Special session may be held in new Parliament building

New Delhi, Sep 6 The special session of Parliament called by the Narendra Modi government can be held in the new Parliament building.

According to sources, on the first day on September 18 of this special session, the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament will start in the old building of the Parliament in the same way as it used to be earlier while from the second day, September 19, the proceedings in both the Houses may take place in the new building.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding this yet, according to sources, this proposal is being seriously considered.

It may be noted that during the time of Amrit Kaal, the Modi government has called the special session of Parliament. There will be five sittings in this special session to be held from September 18 to 22. This will be the 13th session of the 17th Lok Sabha. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that he expects meaningful discussions and debates in Parliament during this session.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor