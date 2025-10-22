Special trains between Secunderabad and Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin to clear festive rush

Hyderabad, Oct 22 In order to clear the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Hazrat Nizamuddin between October 28 and November 4, it was announced on Wednesday.

The SCR announced on Wednesday that train number 07081, Secunderabad-Hazrat Nizamuddin, will be operated on October 28 and November 2. Train number 07082 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Secunderabad will run on October 30 and November 4.

These special trains will stop at Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamuddin, Basar, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Dhaulpur, Agra Cantt and Mathura stations in both directions, the zonal railway said.

These special trains will consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class Coaches, it added.

Meanwhile, the SCR said that it effectively handled the heavy festive rush between September 21 and October 20.

According to SCR General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, the zone operated 1,010 regular and festival special trains between various destinations in the last month.

He stated that this is 47 per cent more than the last financial year, when 684 special trains were operated during the same period. He stated that 4.80 crore passengers have travelled across SCR (inward & outward) in regular express, passenger and special trains during this period.

Various regular trains were augmented with 237 additional coaches to clear the waitlisted passengers, he said. Additional stoppages to trains have been provided at some stations like Lingampalli, Hi-tech City, Charlapalli, and Malkajgiri to reduce the burden on important terminals of Hyderabad city, he added.

The zone also undertook crowd control and facilitation measures at major stations. A total of 26 holding areas were established for regulated entry onto platforms at major stations of all six divisions. These include Secunderabad, Charlapalli, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Tirupati, Raichur, Guntakal, Guntur, Nalgonda, Kacheguda, Nizamabad, Nanded, Aurangabad, Akola, and Purna.

