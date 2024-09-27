Speculation surrounds CM Mann's health as AAP faces criticism for silence amid his frequent hospitalisation

New Delhi, Sep 27 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is at the centre of health-related discussions after being hospitalised due to a sudden health crisis two days ago.

Reports indicate that he fainted three times, prompting various medical tests at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Currently, his condition is said to be stable, but the exact nature of his health issues remains unclear.

Approximately nine days ago, Mann also experienced a health scare in Chandigarh, leading to his admission to a local hospital, and later at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Former Chief Minister and national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Arvind Kejriwal, called him to inquire about his health.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, are slamming AAP for its silence regarding Mann’s health.

Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia expressed concern over the frequent deterioration of Mann's health, even suggesting on social media that he suffers from liver cirrhosis and may need an immediate liver transplant. He has demanded that Fortis Hospital issue a medical bulletin regarding the Chief Minister’s condition.

Majithia stated in a video post that as a constitutional figure, the public has the right to know about Mann’s health, raising concerns that critical information is being withheld. He argued that if regular check-ups were conducted, there would have been no need for Mann to be hospitalised at night, implying that AAP is not being truthful about his health status.

Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa also echoed these sentiments, calling for Punjab's Health Minister, Dr Balbir Singh, to provide hourly health updates instead of leaving the public to speculate about Mann’s whereabouts.

As of now, AAP has not responded to the inquiries regarding Mann’s health, leading to more questions from opposition leaders about the seriousness of his condition and the lack of transparency from the Punjab government regarding the Chief Minister’s health status.

