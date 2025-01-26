'Speechless and overjoyed with Padma Shri honour', says Parai artist Velu Aasan

Chennai, January 25 Velu Aasan, the celebrated Parai artist from Tamil Nadu, expressed his overwhelming joy and gratitude upon receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Velu Aasan said, “I am speechless. This recognition is not just for me but for the entire community of artists working to promote traditional Parai art globally.”

“I am happy that Tamils around the world are congratulating me. It’s heartening to see the Parai being celebrated internationally. Parai is universal, much like education and God. It transcends barriers of community or region,” he added.

Often referred to as the “Prince of Parai,” Velu Aasan has dedicated his life to preserving and promoting this traditional art form. He learned Parai under the guidance of his elder brothers, Malaichaami Vaadhiyaar and Saegu Vaadhiyaar, demonstrating extraordinary passion and perseverance.

His first public performance at a village festival in Alanganallur, Madurai, was met with resounding appreciation. However, his journey was far from easy. Despite public recognition, Velu Aasan faced resistance from his family, which forced him to stop performing for eight years. During this hiatus, he worked various jobs but never abandoned his love for music.

Even when I wasn’t playing the Parai, I found ways to create music with whatever objects were available,” he recalled.

Velu Aasan eventually returned to the Parai and formed the Alanganallur Thappisai Kuzhu, now the largest Parai music troupe in Tamil Nadu. Their electrifying performances are a staple at cultural events and festivals, with their videos garnering immense popularity on platforms like YouTube.

Traditionally a male-dominated art form, Parai has seen a transformative shift under Velu Aasan’s leadership. He has opened the doors of learning to anyone interested, regardless of gender, inspiring a new generation of artists and fostering inclusivity in the art form.

He noted, “This award is a recognition not just of my work but of the cultural importance of Parai. It’s incredible to see how far this traditional art form has come, from being a village tradition to gaining a global stage.”

The Parai drum holds a significant place in Tamil culture, with historical references dating back to ancient texts like the Thirukkural. Its rhythmic beats have accompanied diverse occasions, from celebrations to mourning, and have even been part of war scenes in Tamil history.

Today, Parai’s vibrant music has found its way into the entertainment industry, including popular songs, thanks to the tireless efforts of artists like Velu Aasan.

Concluding his remarks, he said, “This Padma Shri award is a moment of immense pride and joy for me, but more importantly, it is a tribute to the legacy of Parai. I am deeply grateful to all the artists who continue to promote this traditional art worldwide.”

