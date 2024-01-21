Speeding car flips multiple times on MTHL, passengers escape unscathed!

Mumbai, Jan 21 A speeding car on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge on Sunday afternoon flipped over several times after cutting a lane before coming to a halt, but all aboard escaped without injuries.

A video of the incident has surfaced on the social media showing the chilling accident as the car suddenly swerves to change lanes on the country's longest sea-bridge.

The driver apparently lost control at the high speed, rammed onto the protective railing with great force, and the vehicle flipped over several times before halting.

There were around four passengers in the car and all were reported to be unhurt after the accident, which was captured on the dashboard camera of a car behind it.

The ill-fated vehicle was proceeding from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai on the bridge, inaugurated just 9 days ago. It has mandated a speed limit of 100-kmph for cars on both sides, and as the vehicle was seen tumbling repeatedly, other vehicles behind it slowed down or changed lanes to avoid a collision.

The 21.8-km long-swank MTHL was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 and it was thrown open for traffic a day later.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor