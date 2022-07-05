Speeding car hits woman in Delhi's Connaught Place

A case of hit-and-run has come to light at Delhi's Connaught Place where a woman was allegedly hit by a speeding SUV while she was crossing the road.

According to the FIR loaded at Connaught Place police station, the incident took place on July 3 when a speeding white-coloured SUV hit a woman named Poonam Bajaj on the Outer Circle while she was crossing the road around 7 am. The woman fell long away after the speeding car hit her.

The case has been registered under sections 279 and 337 of IPC. Delhi Police started an investigation into the case.

The FIR was lodged by Shekhar Chander Das who works as a housekeeping staff in a public toilet at Outer Circle.

According to Shekhar, he was standing outside the toilet at the time of the incident. He said after hitting Poonam, the car stopped and saw her lying on the road. Instead of taking her to hospital, the car fled from the spot.

Shekhar noted down the number of the SUV. He, with the help of an auto driver, admitted Poonam to RML Hospital where her condition remains critical.

The woman is a resident of Delhi's Gandhi Nagar.

( With inputs from ANI )

