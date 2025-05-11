Speeding Car Mows Down Woman and Four Children in Kota; All Seriously Injured (Watch Video)

A horrific accident took place on May 8 in Ajay Ahuja Nagar, Rangbari area, where a speeding car ran over a woman and four children who were outside their house. The woman, identified as Indrabai, sustained a severe head injury, while the four children — Vivaan (7), Yashika (11), Vaishali (8), and Anisha (10) — were seriously injured. The victims were immediately rushed to different hospitals for treatment. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby house.

According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Ghamandi Lal of Anantpura Police Station, a complaint was filed by Indrabai’s son Bunty Rathore, another relative Hemant Rathore, and their neighbor Manoj Mehra. Based on the complaint, a case was registered on May 10 against the car driver, Chirag Jangid, who is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace him. CCTV footage of the incident surfaced two days after the crash and is being used in the ongoing investigation.

कोटा में बेकाबू वैन ने घर के बाहर खड़े 4 बच्चों और महिला को कुचला। सभी गंभीर घायल।

8 मई की ये घटना अजय आहूजा नगर की है, CCTV सामने आया है।



बेपरवाह ड्राइविंग की कीमत मासूमों को क्यों चुकानी पड़ती है?

Bunty Rathore recounted that the children were standing with their bicycles while Indrabai sat outside the house when the speeding car suddenly plowed into them, dragging them about 10 feet. Alarmed by the screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and managed to catch the driver. However, he managed to escape in the vehicle during the commotion. All five victims were left badly injured. Locals described the scene as terrifying and chaotic.

The injured children were riding bicycles at the time. Vivaan suffered serious injuries to his hand, nose, and mouth. Yashika had to undergo a five-hour surgery on her hand after sustaining injuries to her hand and head. Vaishali and Anisha are also under observation. Indrabai is expected to undergo surgery. Two of the children have been admitted to a private hospital in Vigyan Nagar. As of now, treatment is ongoing, and the condition of all victims remains critical.