Speeding SUV hits bikes, crashes into shop & injures SBI manager in Bihar

Patna, Nov 3 An SBI manager was injured when a speeding SUV rammed into two bikes and then crashed into a shop in Bihar’s Purnea district, said officials on Friday.

The incident happened late on Thursday night.

The eyewitnesses said the SUV was at a very high speed. It hit two bikes and crashed into a shop. Since it was late the shop was closed and no one was inside.

The SUV belongs to the Chief Medical Officer of the district. However, he was not inside the vehicle.

The injured person was identified as Amit Raj, a manager of the SBI Kumarbagh branch in Purnea. He was admitted to a private hospital and his condition was stable, officials said.

“As soon as we learnt about the accident, we reached there and arrested the alleged accused. The investigation is underway,” said Rajiv Kumar, the SHO of town police station in Purnea.

