Speeding SUV rams into police picket, Delhi cop injured
By IANS | Published: October 27, 2023 01:20 PM2023-10-27T13:20:45+5:302023-10-27T13:25:07+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 27 A speeding SUV rammed into police installed barricades injuring a personnel deployed during the vehicle checking, an officer said on Friday.
According to police, on the intervening night of October 23-24, during the picket checking at Chelmsford at about 1.15 a.m., a black Scorpio hit the barricades.
"Constable Ravi Kumar deployed at the picket was hit. He was taken to the RML hospital and discharged after treatment," said a senior police officer.
"The alleged driver Ram Lakhan along with the vehicle was apprehended from the spot and a case under appropriate sections was registered," said the officer.
