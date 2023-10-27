Speeding SUV rams into police picket, Delhi cop injured

New Delhi, Oct 27 A speeding SUV rammed into police installed barricades injuring a personnel deployed during the vehicle checking, an officer said on Friday.

According to police, on the intervening night of October 23-24, during the picket checking at Chelmsford at about 1.15 a.m., a black Scorpio hit the barricades.

"Constable Ravi Kumar deployed at the picket was hit. He was taken to the RML hospital and discharged after treatment," said a senior police officer.

"The alleged driver Ram Lakhan along with the vehicle was apprehended from the spot and a case under appropriate sections was registered," said the officer.

