Speeding train kills elephant in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 10 A speeding freight train killed a wild elephant in Assam on Thursday, railway officials said.

The incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on the Digaru–Panbari section under the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

In an official statement, the Railways said that it has taken serious note of the accident and have alerted all the elephant corridors within the NFR area.

“However the section where the incident happened was beyond the notified elephant corridors,” an NFR officer told IANS.

“Due to this, this part was not covered by the Intrusion Detection System (IDS)," he said, adding that as the IDS has been highly successful, the Union Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 77 crore for covering most of the elephant corridors within NFR.

The AI-based IDS software can monitor unusual movements up to a stretch of 60 km.

In addition, it cal also help in detecting rail fracture, trespassing o­n railway track and alert about disaster mitigation due to unauthorised digging near railway tracks, landslides near tracks etc.

According to the NFR officer, the IDS has already been immensely successful in saving the lives of many elephants approaching railway tracks from being hit by trains.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor