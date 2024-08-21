Spend one night every month in districts: MP CM to ministers

Bhopal, Aug 21 Days after the Council of Ministers in Madhya Pradesh government were appointed as in-charge for districts, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has asked them to stay in their respective districts at least once a month.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has urged his cabinet ministers to spend at least one night in a month in their respective districts they have been made in-charge,” his office said in an official statement.

The state government appointed the Council of Ministers as district in-charge on August 17. The Chief Minister has taken responsibility for the state's economic capital city Indore. Most of the ministers were given two districts.

Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has been made in charge of Jabalpur and Devas districts. Similarly, another Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla is the minister in charge of the Sagar and Shahdol districts.

Senior BJP leader and the State's Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has been appointed as minister-in-charge for Satna and Dhar districts.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel have been made in charge of Bhind and Rewa districts. Chaitanya Kashyap, the minister for MSME has been given responsibility for Bhopal and Rajgarh districts.

Food and Civil Supply Minister Govind Singh Rajput has been appointed as in-charge for Guna and Narsinghpur districts. PWD Minister Rakesh Singh has been appointed as in charge of the Narmadapuram and Chhindwara districts.

School Education Minister Uray Pratap Singh has been made in charge of the Balaghat and Katni districts. Water Minister Tulsiram Silawat has been made in charge of the Gwalior and Burhanpur districts.

It's the first time the Council of Ministers were appointed as in charge of the districts the BJP government took over in last December.

