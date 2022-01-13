Spice industry in J-K generates business and employment

Amid the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, a spice industry in Jammu and Kashmir is providing employment opportunities for the people of the Union Territory.

As spices are needed daily in every household to prepare food, an industrialist at Adfar Agro Foods and Spices, Srinagar said that the spice industry is growing at a rapid scale and will soon boost up employment here.

Speaking to ANI, Adfar Agro Foods and Spices unit holder, Syed Mustafa Masoodi said, "We sell different types of masalas here. We also export them to Malaysia, the USA and other countries."

"There is scope in this industry in Kashmir. We also need support. Youth are being trained to prepare masalas. We are growing at a rapid scale thereby boosting employment and business here," he said.

"In 2009, I started working in this industry. By God's grace, our brand is successful in the market. We are generating employment here. Currently, around 70 people work here," he added.

A worker at the unit, Faizan Ahmad said, "Various kinds of spices are produced here and sold in the market. It is a great means of employment. I believe that this industry can give a boost to employment in the coming days."

A women employee of the unit, Sheema Nazir said, "All employees work here together as a family. I keep a check on hygiene here. I enjoy my work. I think many women can join here, be employed and work for the people of Kashmir."

Many people were seen enjoying their work while being engaged in their work.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor