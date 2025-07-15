SpiceJet Delhi-Mumbai Flight Delayed by 7 Hours After Passengers Attempt to Enter Cockpit

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Mumbai on Monday, July 14, handed over two passengers to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for their unruly behaviour for attempting to approach the cockpit while the aircraft was taxiing forcefully. The incident began when women refused to fasten their seatbelts and, in the midst of their fight, attempted to forcibly enter the cockpit. The incident resulted in a delay of nearly seven hours.

According to a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson, the incident occurred on flight SG 9282 prior to takeoff. Despite repeated warnings from the cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, the individuals refused to return to their seats, creating a disruption onboard.

Flight SG 9282, a Boeing 737 aircraft, which was supposed to depart at 12:30 pm from Terminal 1 finally departed at 7.21 pm, revealed a flight tracking website Flightradar24. It landed in Mumbai at 9.05 pm.