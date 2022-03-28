SpiceJet flight collides with electric pole at Delhi airport
By ANI | Published: March 28, 2022 02:29 PM2022-03-28T14:29:23+5:302022-03-28T14:40:08+5:30
A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.
A SpiceJet flight on Monday collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback when the aircraft was being moved from the passenger terminal to the runway.
During the incident, the passengers were on board and the airline company replaced the aircraft.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app