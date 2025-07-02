SpiceJet Goa to Pune Flight: Aircraft’s Window Frame Dislodges Mid-Air; Airline Responds (Video)

A SpiceJet flight from Goa to Pune experienced a mid-air scare on Tuesday after a window frame inside the aircraft became dislodged. The airline later clarified that the incident did not affect cabin pressurisation or passenger safety. The incident came to light after a passenger shared a video of the dislodged interior window on social media platform X.

The passenger tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and questioned the airworthiness of the aircraft, which was later scheduled to fly to Jaipur.

Mid-air scare on SpiceJet flight SG‑1080 from Goa to Pune!



On Tuesday, passengers were left shocked as an inner window frame suddenly came loose mid-flight.



However SpiceJet claimed it was just a non-structural trim, insisting there was no safety risk.pic.twitter.com/2t3hbZoiEJ — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) July 2, 2025

In a statement, SpiceJet said the issue involved a cosmetic window frame on one of its Q400 aircraft. "A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not compromise the safety or integrity of the aircraft in any way. Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight, and there was no impact on passenger safety," the airline said as quoted by ANI.

SpiceJet Spokesperson says, "A cosmetic window frame on one of SpiceJet’s Q400 aircraft became loose during flight and was found dislodged. It is important to note that this was a non-structural trim component, fitted onto the window for the purpose of shade, and did not… — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2025

"The Q400 aircraft is equipped with multiple layers of window panes, including a robust, pressure-bearing outer pane, ensuring that passenger safety is never at risk, even in the unlikely event of a superficial or cosmetic component coming loose. The frame was fixed upon landing at the next station, in accordance with standard maintenance procedures," the airline added.