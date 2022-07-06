SpiceJet plane crashes 8 times in 17 days, show cause notice from DGCA

SpiceJet's aircraft have been experiencing technical glitches for the past several days. So many times the planes had to make emergency landings. The weather radar of SpiceJet's Boeing 737 cargo plane stopped working on Tuesday. The plane was en route from Kolkata to Chongqing in China, but was sent back to Kolkata due to a malfunction in the weather radar. The plane made a safe landing in Kolkata.

This is the eighth technical failure of a SpiceJet aircraft in the last 17 days. Two other SpiceJet planes encountered technical errors on Tuesday. The DGCA had launched an investigation into both the incidents. Apart from this, the investigation of the last five incidents is also underway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice in view of the persistent safety flaws in SpiceJet aircraft.

Two of SpiceJet's two planes had crashed on Tuesday before the cargo plane crashed. The first happened on a Delhi-Dubai flight. It found a fault in the indicator of a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai. The plane then made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan.

At the same time, another SpiceJet aircraft made a priority landing in Mumbai. It's windshield was cracked. According to the DGCA, the windshield of SpiceJet's Q-400 aircraft cracked at an altitude of 23,000 feet. After this, it was decided to land the Kandla-Mumbai flight at Mumbai Airport immediately.