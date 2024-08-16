SpiceJet seeks urgent hearing on plea challenging Delhi HC directive on grounding 3 engines

New Delhi, Aug 16 Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Friday sought an urgent hearing on its application filed before the Delhi High Court challenging a directive requiring the debt-ridden airline to ground three engines by February 16.

On Friday, the matter was mentioned before Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan for urgent listing.

“Many judges are on leave today. We will have it on Tuesday,” told ACJ Manmohan to SpiceJet’s lawyer.

In an order passed on Thursday, single-judge Bench of Justice Manmeet Singh Arora asked the airline to take steps to ensure that the engines are re-delivered to lessors within 15 days.

“The defendant (SpiceJet) is a defaulter and has no legal and contractual right to continue the use of the engines.

“The inability of the defendant to pay the admitted outstanding dues is writ large on the face of the record and in fact permitting the defendant to continue the use of the engines without payment would only cause financial distress to the plaintiff (lessors),” it said.

Earlier, SpiceJet was permitted to continue the use of the engines after it undertook before the Delhi High Court on May 29 that it would repay the outstanding lease amounts along with the weekly payments.

It clarified that the return of the engines does not absolve the airline from its liability of payments which have admittedly fallen due.

